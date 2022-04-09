Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,333,147 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.34. 6,631,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,986. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average is $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.