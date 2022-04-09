Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
MEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Methode Electronics (Get Rating)
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
