MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.86.

MET stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

