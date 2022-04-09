M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective (up from GBX 217 ($2.85)) on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.16.

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

