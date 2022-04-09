MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:MXC opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87.
About MGC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
