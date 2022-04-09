MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.95

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 37081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

