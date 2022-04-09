MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,626,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after buying an additional 270,113 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 712,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,173. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

