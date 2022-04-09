MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MGP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.40. 712,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,173. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
