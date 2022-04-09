Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MIME. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

MIME opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $114,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mimecast by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

