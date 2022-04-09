MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other MiMedx Group news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

