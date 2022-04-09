Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $24,443,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

