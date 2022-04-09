Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Hits $12.84 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $12.84 million and approximately $6,519.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00223197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00196372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00039864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,704,761,536 coins and its circulating supply is 5,499,551,969 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.