Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVO. Stephens reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

AVO stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $919.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

