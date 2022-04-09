MLP (ETR:MLP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.91 ($7.59) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.65). Approximately 42,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.99 ($7.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.41 and a 200 day moving average of €7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

