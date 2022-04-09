Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $52.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 654787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 55.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

