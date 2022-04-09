MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Critical Analysis

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.95% -12.14% 0.54% MercadoLibre 1.18% 31.09% 1.88%

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and MercadoLibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.79 -$37.90 million ($0.44) -24.07 MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 8.28 $83.30 million $1.69 686.87

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyGram International and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75 MercadoLibre 0 1 10 0 2.91

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.46%. MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,783.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.64%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats MoneyGram International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the Internet; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. MercadoLibre, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

