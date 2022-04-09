Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

