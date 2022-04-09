Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.14

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCRUF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.