Morgan Stanley Increases American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.60.
AMT stock opened at $266.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
