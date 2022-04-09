Morgan Stanley Increases Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Price Target to 170.00

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on Tryg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tryg A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.
OTCMKTS TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Tryg A/S has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.
Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.
