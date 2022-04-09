Morgan Stanley Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $70.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of FTV opened at $59.46 on Thursday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

