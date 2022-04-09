Morgan Stanley Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $160.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.87.

LEA stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.22. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

