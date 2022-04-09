Morgan Stanley Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $36.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.56.

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

