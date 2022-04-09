Morgan Stanley Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $173.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

