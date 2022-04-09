Morgan Stanley Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $170.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $140.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.04. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $136.62 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $293,104,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $161,384,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

