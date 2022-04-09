MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.95) to €40.00 ($43.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 18,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.98. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.