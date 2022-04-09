MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.98. MSCI reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.29 to $11.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in MSCI by 1.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.49. 588,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,707. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $440.34 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

