MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $542.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $606.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.49 on Tuesday. MSCI has a one year low of $440.34 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.28 and its 200 day moving average is $573.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 44.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after acquiring an additional 119,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,484,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

