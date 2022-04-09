M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.07 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

