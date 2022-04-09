MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.74 for the year.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%.
About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
