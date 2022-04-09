Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 55,450 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
NASDAQ THRY opened at $27.40 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $935.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Thryv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 195,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.