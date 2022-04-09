Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Sells $55,833.00 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

