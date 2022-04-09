Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $277.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MURGY opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

