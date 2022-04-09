Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $26,485.16 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.