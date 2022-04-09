Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

