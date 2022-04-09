Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.