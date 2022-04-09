Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after buying an additional 139,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nasdaq by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 576,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,252. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.81 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

