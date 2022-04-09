National Asset Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.