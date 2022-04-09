National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $3,506,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.82 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

