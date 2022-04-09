National Asset Management Inc. Invests $318,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average of $238.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $644,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

