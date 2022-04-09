National Asset Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,393 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,006.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.47 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

