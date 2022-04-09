National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

