National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.29 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.