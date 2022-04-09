National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.