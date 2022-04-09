National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 625 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

DKS opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.