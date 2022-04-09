National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $69,000 Investment in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Vicinity Motor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEV opened at $2.18 on Friday. Vicinity Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

