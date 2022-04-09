National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 788,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 193,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.