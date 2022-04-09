National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $71.60.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.