National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

