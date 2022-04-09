National Bankshares Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an equal wight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$109.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$157.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.04, for a total transaction of C$522,001.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at C$321,766.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

