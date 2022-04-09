National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £147.96 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($194.05).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £154.98 ($203.25).
Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.08) on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 863.36 ($11.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,117.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,038.32.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
