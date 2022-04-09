National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 63.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 85.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

